Justina Healy Keller passed away peacefully on the evening of May 8th, 2019. She was 95. Born in Los Angeles, she was raised in Tucson, AZ until her marriage to her husband of 57 years, Frank L. Keller, brought them to New Orleans. They both loved adventure and over their lifetime together traveled extensively in the US and abroad. She taught 5th grade at Isidore Newman School for 23 years and was famous for her "Founder's Day" musical productions. "Tina" was a devoted wife, and a loving mother and grandmother. She is survived by her three children Lyn, Kim, and Greg, and her two grandsons, Matthew and Alex.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 11 to May 13, 2019