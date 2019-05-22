Jyi Davonte Rhodes, age 25, entered into eternal rest on Monday, May 13, 2019. Jyi was a loving, compassionate, witty and intelligent person who will be dearly missed forever. He attended L. W. Higgins High School and loved music. His dream was to become a rapper someday. Jyi leaves to cherish his memory his beloved parents Linda Ann Rhodes and Harry Alexander, surrogate father (who helped to raise him) John Jay Joyner, fiancé Yasmine Haywood, two daughters: Jersey Love and Jiya Lynn Rhodes; sister Jairian Jalia Rhodes, and brother Larry Thomas Jr. Also survived by grandparents: Carmel & Linda Marie Rhodes and James & Mary Lee Mather; great grandparents Rev. Heldra and Elnoria Williams, and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Preceded in death by grandmother Mildred Lewis, great-great grandparents: Carrie Knapper and Iris & William Rhodes. Family, friends, and employees of Roosevelt Hotel, Hilton Hotel, WYES Channel 12 T.V., Walgreens, and Ochsner Hospital are invited to attend his Celebration of Life Service on Friday, May 24, 2019 for 11:00 a.m. at Greater Bright Morning Star Baptist Church, 2418 Louisiana Ave., New Orleans, LA Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. Pastor Woodrow Haydon, officiating. Interment will follow at Resthaven Cemetery, 3540 Hwy. 90, Avondale, LA. Guestbook Online: www.anewtraditionbegins.com (504) 282-0600. Linear Brooks Boyd and Donavin D. Boyd Owners/Funeral Directors. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 22 to May 25, 2019