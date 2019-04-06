Karl Grapes passed away March 25, 2019. He was 75. His favorite hobby was baseball memorabilia. Karl's best of times was spending with his closest friends and family. If anyone could make you laugh it was Karl. The Grapes family will always be in gratitude to his dearest friends. Karl is survived by his daughter Regina Grapes, his son Mark Grapes, precious granddaughter Naomi Wiles, sister Charlaine Grapes Corley, brother Jack Grapes and cousins Jack and Diana Gorlin.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2019