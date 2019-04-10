The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Gertrude Geddes Willis Funeral Home, Inc.
2120 Jackson Ave.
New Orleans, LA 70113
(504) 522-2525
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. James AME
222 N. Roman Street
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
St. James AME
222 N. Roman Street
View Map
Karl Piper Thomas, Sr. "KP" "Big Geeze" was born on October 11, 1953 and returned to heaven on Sunday, March 31, 2019. Son of the late John Thomas III and Valarie Thomas. Beloved Father of Karl Piper Thomas, Jr. (Zenobia) and Jarrell John Thomas (Bridget). Brother of John Thomas IV (Kathy), Gregory Thomas, Brenda Thomas Legaux and Kim Swan (Walter). Grandfather of Davania Thomas, Claude Banks III and Jarrell Thomas, Jr. Great-Grandfather of Emry Alexander Banks. Devoted Companion, Doris Barrow. Also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends of the family, also Pastor, Officers, Members and Staff of St. James AME and the New Orleans Main Post Office are invited to attend the Visitation on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at St. James AME, 222 N. Roman Street from 9:00 am until 10:00 am. Followed by Funeral Services at 10:00 am. Private Burial. You may sign the guest book on www.gertrudegeddeswillis.comGERTRUDE GEDDES WILLIS FUNERAL HOME INC., IN CHARGE (504) 522-2525.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 10 to Apr. 13, 2019
