Karley Rae Cazaux passed away peacefully on May 1, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Karley was born on May 16, 2007 in Covington to Travis Wade Cazaux and Christine L. Stockstill. Karley was the beloved granddaughter of Larry J. Cazaux, Sr. and the late Sherry Clemons Cazaux, Stephanie Beichler and Ronnie Rouse. She was the loving sister of Kaden Travis Cazaux. She was the precious niece of Bobbi Jo Bridges, Gwen and Tom Farrell, Keith and Kelly Cazaux, Larry J. Cazaux Jr. and Kim Nott, Anthony Rouse, Caroline Mitchell, and Teresa Rouse. Karley is survived in life with love and adoration by her cousins Jordan and Jared Farrell, Katie, Jack Ryan, and Garrett Bridges, Leigh and Blake Cazaux, Nicole and Dillon Cazaux, and Brittany and Heather Call. Karley was surrounded closely with love by her great-grandparents Bobbie and Nancy Clemons, and Dale Rouse, along with many aunts uncles and cousins extending from the Clemons, Guidry, Peck, and Blackwell families. Karley was a beautiful ray of sunshine, with a bright mind and an even brighter spirit. She was a great student and a loyal friend to so many throughout her beloved community. Karley loved animals, nature, music, learning, and all things girly. In her eleven years of life, she made remarkable strides toward becoming the strong woman and trailblazer she was destined to be, as her "Nina & Gramps" faithfully and dedicatedly encouraged her to achieve. Karley's beauty was evident to all who knew her-Karley's strength was inspirational, and her laugh was as lovely and as infectious as her wit. She will be deeply missed by all of the many people whom she touched. Karley's permanent mark on this world lives on through her gift of life, made possible by LOPA's commitment to Making Life Happen. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Liturgy of the Word at E.J. Fielding Funeral Home at 2260 West 21st Avenue, Covington, LA 70433, on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 7:00 PM, with visitation taking place from 3:30 PM until service time. Interment will be privately held by the family at Pinecrest Memorial Gardens, Covington, Louisiana. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make the necessary updates to your home's fire protection plans and systems. A GoFundMe campaign has been started to provide for the support of the recovery of Karley's beloved brother, Kaden, at https://www.gofundme.com/cazaux-family-house-fire-support. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 7 to May 11, 2019