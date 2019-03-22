Katherine Ann Ferguson Murphy passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 12, 2019. She is preceded in death by her mother, Edith Ann Walsh; her father, Leslie Everett Ferguson; her sister, Nancy Everett Ferguson; and her husband, Stephen Robert Murphy. Katherine is survived by son, Stephen R. Murphy III; daughter, Amalie E. Murphy; granddaughters, Arainn Murphy and Kenna Murphy. Funeral Mass will be held 11:00am Monday, March 25, 2019 at St. Ann Catholic Church in Gulf Breeze, FL with Msgr. Luke Hunt celebrant. Graveside service will be held 12:00 noon Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at Rose Hill Cemetery, New Iberia, LA. For full obituary please visit: www.harpermorrismemorialchapel.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 22 to Mar. 26, 2019