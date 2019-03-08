Katherine (Kay) Ann Hannan Seaner Quick went to be with her Lord and Savior and her family who preceded her in death, on Monday, March 4, 2019 at the age of 79. Beloved wife by first marriage to the late John N. Seaner Jr. and by second marriage to John Walton Quick. Loving mother of Michael J. Seaner, Scott S. Seaner, Jill S. Tarzia and stepmother of the late Johnny Quick, Donald Quick, and Darren Quick. Mother-in-law of Mary Seaner, Heather Seaner, Stephen Tarzia and Donna Quick. Daughter of the late Laura Eugenia Taylor Hannan and Henry Leo Hannan. Sister of the late Henry L. Hannan Jr. Grandmother of Lauren Seaner, Michael J. Seaner Jr., Samuel Tarzia and Sean Tarzia. Step-grandmother of Heather Quick Ronquille, John Barry Quick and the late Chad Puglisi. Also survived by three great-step-grandchildren Bryce Catania, Lexie Catania and Emily Catania. Kay was born in New Orleans and lived in Mandeville for the past 22 years. She was a founding member of Resurrection of Our Lord Parish in New Orleans East, where she held many offices in various ministries. She was honored with the St. Louis Medallion from the Archdiocese of New Orleans for her dedication to her church. After moving to Mandeville, she became involved in Our Lady of the Lake Parish where she was a Eucharistic minister and held offices in the Altar Society and Ladies Auxiliary of the Knights of Columbus Council 9240. Kay was a lifetime member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the VFW Post 1640 and held office in the Northlake Newcomers. Kay was a caring, loving person who treasured her family and friends. She loved to be at her camp with family and friends and loved to crab, shrimp, fish and share good times. She was also an ardent card player. Kay's life was built around her children and grandchildren. She will be greatly missed. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Funeral Mass at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church, 312 Lafitte St., Mandeville, LA 70448 on Monday, March 11, 2019 at 12:00 noon with visitation at church on Monday beginning at 10:00 AM. Interment will follow in Greenwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in memory of Mrs. Quick to be made to The Saint Joseph Abbey in Benedict, Louisiana. Please sign the E.J. Fielding Funeral Home online Guest Book at www.ejfieldingfh.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 8 to Mar. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary