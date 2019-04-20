Kathleen Domangue Richard passed away peacefully on Friday, April 19, 2019 at the age of 75. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Dennis M. Richard Sr.; and her parents, Elmer Domangue and Yvonne Kuntz Domangue. She is the loving mother of Deborah Richard Kass, and Dennis M. Richard, Jr. (Beth). She is the devoted grandmother of Dylan Richard, Alexis Richard, Patrick Kass, Molly Richard, and Max Kass. She is also survived by nieces, nephews, other family and friends. She was a graduate of Holy Name of Mary High School in Algiers. A loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend, Kathleen will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Relatives and friends are invited to a Visitation on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 beginning at 11:00 AM followed by a Funeral Mass at 1:30 PM at Mothe Funeral Home, 2100 Westbank Expressway, Harvey, LA. Interment Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery, Gretna, LA. Family and friends may view and sign the online guestbook at www.mothefunerals.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 20 to Apr. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary