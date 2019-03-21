|
Kathleen K. Lapeyrouse passed away at her home in Ponchatoula on Wednesday, March 20, 2019. She was 74 years of age. Beloved wife for 55 years of John L. Lapeyrouse, Sr.; loving mother of John L. Lapeyrouse, Jr. (Tammy), Jill Lapeyrouse, and Robert E. Lapeyrouse (Regina); grandmother of Michael Burdick, Alexander Burdick, Adam Lapeyrouse, and Nicholas Lapeyrouse; sister of Edward Knoll (Mary); and daughter of the late Edward and Mercedes Trauth Knoll. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a visitation at Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home, 5100 Pontchartrain Blvd. in New Orleans, on Sunday, March 24, 2019 from 10:00AM until 2:00PM. Interment will be private. To view and sign the guest book, visit www.lakelawnmetairie.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 21 to Mar. 24, 2019