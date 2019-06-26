The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
Honaker Funeral Home
1751 Gause Blvd. West
Slidell, LA 70469
(985) 641-1900
For more information about
Kathleen Parrill
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Honaker Funeral Home
1751 Gause Blvd. West
Slidell, LA 70469
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
12:00 PM
Honaker Funeral Home
1751 Gause Blvd. West
Slidell, LA 70469
View Map
Kathleen "Katie" Parrill


Kathleen "Katie" Parrill, 53, of Slidell, Louisiana, passed away on Saturday, June 22, 2019, in Slidell. Katie was born November 26, 1965, in New Orleans and was a longtime resident of Slidell, with stops in Peoria AZ, Vicksburg, MS, and Painesville, OH, along the way. Katie was a graduate of Pope John Paul High School in Slidell, and graduated Valadictorian from Coastal Business College. She was preceded in death by her father, Henry J. Bruhn Jr. Katie is survived by her husband, Terry E. Parrill; mother, Faye Fischer Bruhn; brother, Kevin Bruhn; sister-in-law, Julie Bruhn; nephews, Christian and Sean Bruhn; stepchildren, Angela Parrill, Terrance "Alex" Parrill, Corena Parrill; step daughter-in-law, Sylena Parrill; step-grandchildren, Ian Moorhead and Dylan Moorhead. A visitation will be held on Friday, June 28, 2019, at Honaker Funeral Home, 1751 Gause Blvd West, in Slidell, beginning at 11:00 am, followed by a memorial service at 12:00 pm. Friends are invited to Pinewood Country Club, 405 Country Club Drive, Slidell, afterward. Please visit www.honakerforestlawn.com to sign guestbook. Arrangements by Honaker Funeral Home, Inc., Slidell, LA.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 26 to June 28, 2019
