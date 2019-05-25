The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
Services
Mothe Funeral Home Harvey
2100 Westbank Expressway
Harvey, LA 70058
(504) 367-3920
Visitation
Thursday, May 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 1:30 PM
MOTHE FUNERAL HOMES
2100 Westbank Expy.
Harvey, LA
View Map
Service
Thursday, May 30, 2019
1:30 PM
MOTHE FUNERAL HOMES
2100 Westbank Expy.
Harvey, LA
View Map
Kathlyn Dickson Hebert Obituary
Kathlyn Dickson Hebert was called home to be with the Lord on May 22, 2019 at the age of 93. Beloved wife of the late Alvin I. Hebert, Sr. Daughter of the late Joseph Smith Dickson and Carrie Ardell Norris. Devoted mother of Deborah Burlette (Mervin, Jr.), Andrea Hebert Stumpf, and the late Alvin Hebert, Jr., and the late Randall Hebert (Cheri). Grandmother of Troy, Brigette, Brandy, Chad, Chantel, Katelyn, Kayla and Collin. Great-grandmother of Ryan, Sean, Madelyn, Ethan, Hudsyn, Leland, and Nora. Sister of the late Buddy Dickson, Sr., Thelma Dickson and Daniel Dickson, Sr. She was born in Birmingham, AL and was a longtime resident of Belle Chasse, LA. She left a legacy of love to her family and everyone around her, and was an inspiration to all. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at MOTHE FUNERAL HOMES, 2100 Westbank Expy., Harvey, LA on Thursday, May 30, 2019 from 10am to 1:30pm. Services will follow in the funeral home chapel. Interment will be private. For directions or to view and sign the online guest book, please visit: www.mothefunerals.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 25 to May 30, 2019
