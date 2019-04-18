Katrone (RONI) Franklin was born October 26, 1980. He passed away on April 12, 2019. He leaves to cherish his memories, his parents, James Washington Jr. and Shirley Franklin. Also one son Da'Jon Franklin, two daughters Da'Janae Lenaris and Katre' Ann Mcduffy. Three sisters LeAnn, LaToya and Key Sean Franklin along many other relatives and friends. His Life's celebration with be on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Israelite BC, 2100 Martin Luther King Blvd, New Orleans, La., with visitation beginning at 9am followed by the Celebration at 10 am with Pastor Michael Barker Officiating.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Katrone "Roni" Franklin.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 18 to Apr. 20, 2019