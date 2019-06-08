The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Katty Jo Kimble Cvitanovich passed away on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at the age of 84. Beloved wife of the late Frank Cvitanovich for 49 years. Mother of Gary and Frankie Cvitanovich and Nancy Horn (Clifford). Daughter of the late Lucille and Albert Kimble. Sister of Dale Kimble, Andrea Sue Deemer Lognion, Denny Kimble and the late Peggy Joyce Kimble. Grandmother of Dakota Horn and Hanna Cvitanovich. Also survived by nieces and nephews. She was a native of Greenville, South Carolina and a resident of Belle Chasse and Buras, LA Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the Funeral Service in the chapel of Mothe Funeral Home, 2100 Westbank Expwy., Harvey, LA on Monday, June 10, 2019 at 1 pm. Interment, Nairn Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Monday morning from 11 am until 1 pm. Family and friends may view and sign the online guest book at www.mothefunerals.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 8 to June 10, 2019
