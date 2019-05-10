Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kay Laurent Melanson. View Sign Service Information Mothe Funeral Home Marrero 7040 Lapalco Blvd. Marrero , LA 70072 (504)-348-2010 Send Flowers Obituary

Kay Laurent Melanson was born April 3, 1944, and entered into eternal peace on Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at the age of 75. She was a resident of and called Marrero, LA, home for over 40 years but grew up in and also called Westwego, LA, home for many years. She loved spending time with her family and friends and did so often. Kay is preceded in death by her father, Lansing Luke Laurent, Sr.; mother Marie Grace Guidry Laurent; father-in-law Joseph (Joe) Melanson; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. She is survived by her beloved husband of 45 years, Ulysses Thomas (Tommy) Melanson, and daughter, Rebecca Ann Melanson; mother-in-law Florence (Flo) Melanson; brother Lansing (Lanny) Luke Laurent, Jr. and wife Patricia (Pat); sisters Kim Laurent Burtchaell and Mona Laurent Dendy; brother-in-law Steve Melanson; nephews Lance Laurent and wife Eve, Scott Laurent and wife Angie, and Brenden Burtchaell; niece Samantha Dendy; great nieces Jessica, Macy, and Megan; great nephew Logan; several cousins; and many friends. Kay will be remembered as a devoted and loving wife; the best and most loving mother imaginable; and a cherished and loving family member and friend. She will be remembered by all of those who had the opportunity to meet or know her for her faith, love, kindness, happiness, thoughtfulness, generosity, friendliness, talent, and creativity. She will be missed greatly by many but will live on in the countless ways in which she touched the hearts and lives of those who knew her. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at MOTHE FUNERAL HOMES, 7040 Lapalco Blvd., Marrero, LA, on Thursday, May 16, 2019, from 10 am to 1:30 pm. A Funeral Mass will follow in the funeral home chapel. Interment will take place at the Gates of Heaven Mausoleum in Westwego, LA.

