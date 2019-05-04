Kayla Gabriell New departed this life on Monday, April 29, 2019 at the age of 20. She was a native of New Orleans, LA and a resident of Avondale, LA. Kayla was a graduate of Jefferson Chamber Foundation Academy and continued her education at Andrea's Career Institute, LLC. She was employed as a CNA with West Jefferson Health Care Center. Devoted mother of Cedric Peter Burns, III. Loving daughter of Tommy J. New and Carolyn M. New. Stepdaughter of the late Todd Dixon, Sr. Granddaughter of Joseph Sr. and Shirley Gilbert, Bobby Jean New. Great granddaughter of the late Issac, Sr. and Melvina Clark. Sister of Torey and Tevin New, Calvin Hampton, Jr., Todd Dixon III, Christopher J. Gilbert, and the late Tamyra New. Niece of the late Joyce G. Perkins and Cheryl Eglin. Aunt of the late Jordan New. Cousin of the late Perry New. Kayla is also survived by a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends.Relatives and friends of the family, also pastors, officers, and members, of Dominion and Power Ministries, Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church and all neighboring churches; employees of West Jefferson Health Care Center; members of Piece by Peace Organization are invited to attend the Funeral Service at Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, 1419 4th Street Westwego, LA on Monday, May 6, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Pastor Woodrow Hayden, host pastor; Bishop Jerry J. Henry, Sr. officiating. Visitation will begin at 8:30 a.m until service time at the church. Interment: Woodlawn Park Memorial Cemetery-Westwego, LA. Arrangements by Davis Mortuary Service, 230 Monroe St. Gretna, LA. To view and sign the guestbook, please go to www.davismortuaryservice.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 4 to May 6, 2019