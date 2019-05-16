The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
Davis Mortuary Service Inc; Gretna - Gretna
230 Monroe St.
Gretna, LA 70053
504-361-8649
Kedrick Louis Washington departed this life on Friday, May 3, 2019 at the age of 32. He was a native of New Orleans, LA and a resident of Gretna, LA. Kedrick attended Southern University of Baton Rouge and was employed as an Equipment Operator with Associated Terminals. Devoted father of Kierra Washington and Jahze' Lindsey. Beloved son of Paulette Washington and the late Kirk Gabriel Sr. Grandson of Shirley Mae Washington and the late Walter and Bonnie Gabriel. Brother of Kirk Gabriel, Jr., Sheena Washington, Mia Thomas, Kirktoya Gabriel, LaKeesha Gabriel, and the late Joseph Washington; also survived by a host of other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends of the family, also priest and parishioners of All Saints Catholic Church and neighboring churches; employees of Associated Terminals are invited to attend the Funeral Service at Davis Mortuary Service 230 Monroe St. Gretna, LA on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 10:00a.m. Visitation will begin 8:30a.m. until service time at the parlor. Interment: Christian Social Cemetery-Gretna, La. To view and sign the guestbook, please go www.davismortuaryservice.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 16 to May 18, 2019
