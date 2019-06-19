|
|
Keenen Shields Jr. departed this life on June 17, 2019. He was born in New Orleans, LA on August 6, 1981 to Lydia Woods and Keenen Shields Sr. (Beverly). Beloved father of Kaylee, Kamron, King and Kash Shields. Beloved brother of Denira Labat, Brittany and Taylor Shields (Marlon).Beloved grandson of Rose Darensbourg, the late Joseph Darensbourg, Warren Haney and Marian Shields.Also survived by a host of other relatives and friends. Relatives and Friends of the Family; Pastor, Officers and Members of Pentecost and Nazarene Missionary Baptist Churches; Staff and employees of Thomas Mushrooms and Specialty Produce, Department of Veteran Affairs New Orleans and City of New Orleans Police Department are invited to attend the funeral. A Celebration of Life honoring Keenen Shields Jr. will be held at Pentecost Baptist Church, 1510 Harrison Avenue, New Orleans, LA 70122 on Saturday, June 22, 2019, at 11 AM, Rev. Earl Horton Sr., Officiating. Interment Mount Olivet Cemetery, New Orleans, LA. Visitation 9 AM IN THE CHURCH. Guestbook Online:www.charbonnetfuneralhome.com. Charbonnet Labat Glapion, Directors (504) 581-4411.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 19 to June 22, 2019