Greenwood Funeral Home
5200 Canal Blvd
New Orleans, LA 70124
(504) 486-0880
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Greenwood Funeral Home
5200 Canal Blvd
New Orleans, LA 70124
View Map
1953 - 2019
Keith Alan Meredith Obituary
Keith Alan Meredith passed away at his home in Metairie, Louisiana on March 2nd, 2019 at the age of 65. He is predeceased by his parents, Harry Emerson Meredith Sr. and Deignan Felgendrager Meredith. He is survived by his two children, Kyle and Shelby. He is lovingly remembered by his siblings Sally, Susan, Dean, and Harry Jr. He is remembered by his nephews Jeffrey, Corey and Scott. He was born in New Orleans, Louisiana on July 11, 1953. He graduated from Brother Martin High School in 1971 and went on to attend LSUNO. He worked as a car salesman and a chef. Keith enjoyed sports especially golf, horseracing, basketball, and football. He was a voracious reader and he enjoyed books and movies of all genres. A remembrance service will be held from 1-3 p.m. on Saturday, March 16 at Greenwood Funeral Home, 5200 Canal Blvd, New Orleans, LA 70124. A reception will take place immediately after the service at Parlay's, 870 Harrison Ave, New Orleans, LA 70124. To sign the on line guest register, please visit www.Greenwoodfuneralhome.net.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 13 to Mar. 16, 2019
