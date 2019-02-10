Keith Dale Anselmo Sr. passed away on Friday February 8, 2019 at the age of 57. He was a great man who stood on great principles and always put his family first above all else. He was born in New Orleans, LA on September 20, 1961 and grew up in Meraux, LA. Since 2006 he has been a resident of Metairie, LA. He was a hardworking and loyal man. Since the age of 15 he has been a dedicated journeyman plumber, working for Arthur Serpas of Serpas Plumbing. Beloved husband of the late Cecilia Babette Smith. Loving father of Tiffany Anselmo (Jarred), Cynthia Anselmo Francis (Jason), Keith Anselmo Jr. (Brandy) and Nicole Reyes (the late Terry). Proud grandfather of Mikey, Joshua, Layla, Julian, Beau, Cameron, Alyssa, Emily, Jason Jr., Ethan, Jason and Ryleigh with 1 great grandchild on the way. Son of the late Dale Anselmo and Carole Christen Matthews. Brother of Kim Friedlander, Kerin Zulli the late Kevin Anselmo and Kirk Anselmo. He is also survived and fondly remembered by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a visitation to be held at ST. BERNARD MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 701 W. Virtue St., Chalmette, LA on Thursday, February 14, 2019 from 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM. A funeral service will begin at 1:00 PM. Interment will be private. To view and sign the Family Guestbook, please visit www.stbernardmemorial.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 10 to Feb. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary