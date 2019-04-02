The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
Keith Lewis Obituary
Keith Lewis entered into eternal rest at his residence on Monday, March 25, 2019 at the age of 55. He was a native and resident of New Orleans, LA. Keith was a chef with K-Paul Restaurant. Devoted father of Keith Hardin, Leon Keith Thomas, Deviant Wolfe, Keisha Marie Baker, and the late Kendrick Thomas. Stepfather of Courtney Johnson. Son of the late Luke Jordan and Geraldine Lewis. Grandson of the late Ernest and Bueller Jordan. Brother of Larry, Michael, and Kent Lewis, Andrew Pointer, Diane Lewis, Veronica Jackson, Phyllis Pelrean, Gilda Lewis, Tressie Thomas, and the late Bobby and Gail Lewis, also survived by 10 grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousin, other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends of the family also pastors, officers, and members of Providence Baptist Church, Watson Memorial Church, Life Center Cathedral, and neighboring churches; employees of K-Paul and Texas Roadhouse are invited to attend the Funeral Services at Providence Baptist Church 2311 7th St. New Orleans, LA on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at 10:00a.m. Pastor Lawrence St. Cyre officiating. Visitation will begin at 8:00a.m. until service time at the above-named church. Interment: McDonoghville Cemetery-Gretna, LA. Arrangements by Davis Mortuary Service, 230 Monroe St., Gretna, LA. To view and sign the guestbook, please go to www.davismortuaryservice.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 2 to Apr. 4, 2019
