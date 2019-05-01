Keith Martin Michael Lucineo, loving son and brother entered into eternal rest on Sunday, April 28, 2019 at the age of 55. He leaves to cherish his memory his sister Anna Lucineo Smith; nieces Brittney, Alexus, Iveri, Dominique, and Destiny; aunts and uncles the late James and (Evelyn) Cordier, the late Ronald and (Joan) Cordier, Leon and (Jeanne) Cordier, Aileen and the late (Milton) Vidal, Pearl and the late (Lionel) Dupart, Marie and (Albert) Picou, and Alice and (Milton) Ward; brothers-in-law Ronald, Reginald, and Rodney Smith, and DeWayne Jacobs; sisters-in-law Alicia Jacobs, Nicole Smith, and Zetta Adams; nephews Gavin, D.J., and Earl. As will as a host of cousins and friends. Keith was preceded in death by his parents the late Gary and Jeanette Lucineo and brother Carl A. Lucineo. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady Star of the Sea Church, 1835 St. Roch Avenue, New Orleans, Louisiana, 70117, on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. Visitation begins at 9:00 A.M. Interment, St. Roch Cemetery, No. 1, New Orleans, LA. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 1 to May 4, 2019