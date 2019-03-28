|
Keith Michael Landry, age 66, of Metairie, LA passed away on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Ochsner Medical Center Kenner. Keith was born in New Orleans, LA to the late Jessie "Herbert" Landry and the late Jennie Ray Landry. He was preceded in death by his wife of 35 years, Iris Wilks Landry and is survived by his son, Thomas James Landry (Elizabeth) and his stepdaughter, Nicole Babin Solis (Felix). Keith is also survived by 4 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren, 2 brothers, 2 sisters and several nieces and nephews. Keith served in the United States Army and worked as a butcher in several local grocery stores. His family will hold a private celebration of life at a later date. Arrangements by L. A. Muhleisen & Son Funeral Home. Please share memories and condolences at www.muhleisen.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 28 to Mar. 31, 2019