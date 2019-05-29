Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Keith Michael LeSaicherre. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Keith Michael LeSaicherre passed away peacefully on Saturday May 18, 2019 at his home in Sorrento, La. at the age of 48 surrounded by family. Keith was employed by The Country Club of Louisiana as a licensed horticulturist and arborist. He had a passion for life and lived each day to the fullest, to know Keith was to love him. Sporting events, fishing, and outdoor watersports were among his many passions in life. Survived by his wife Angie Duhe LeSaicherre, sons Joshua Monsour (Marlena), Jeremy and Jordan LeSaicherre, stepchildren Hayden and Lexie Cashio, mother Sylvia Berry Savoie grandchildren Justin and Athena Monsour. Siblings Earl LeSaicherre and Cherie LeSaicherre DDS (Keith). He is preceded in death by father Earl James LeSaicherre and son Justin Monsour. Family and friends are invited to attend the visitation at Household of Faith Church in Gonzales on Saturday June 1, 2019 from 9am till 12noon. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 29 to June 1, 2019

