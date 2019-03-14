The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
Kelly Mayfield


1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Kelly Mayfield Obituary
Kelly Mayfield was born on October 23, 1928 to the late Keller Mayfield and Melvina Mayfield Arnold. On Sunday, March 10, 2019 he entered eternal rest surrounded by is family. He was the 3rd child out of 7. His memories will be cherished by his 2 sisters: Margie Fairman and Edwina Williams. Family, friends, members of Beacon Light of New Orleans Baton Rouge, Greater Gallilee & New St. Mark Churches, and staff & residents of Peace Lake Towers are invited to attend the Memorial Service on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at The Boyd Family Funeral Home, 5001 Chef Menteur Highway, New Orleans, LA for 10:00 a.m. Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. Guestbook Online: www.anewtraditionbegins.com. (504) 282-0600. Linear Brooks Boyd and Donavin D. Boyd Owners/Funeral Directors.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 14 to Mar. 16, 2019
