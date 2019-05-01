Kelvin Girod Deglandon, Jr. passed away on Monday, April 29, 2019. He was 37 years old. He was a kind, genuine man that loved his family and friends with his whole heart. He was a Christian and his family finds comfort that he is with the Lord in Glory. He is survived by two daughters, Grace, 14 and Kai, 3, his mother and father, Kim and Kelvin Deglandon, Sr., his sister, Jenn (Mikey), and brother, Jerry (Jessica), his fiancé, Rachel, and two stepdaughters, Eileen and Becca, his Mawmaw Beverly Smith Marshall, and the mother of his children, Jennifer Ann Deglandon. He had two nephews, James and Bryant, and one niece, Julia. He was also loved by numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. He is preceded in death by his Pawpaw, Thomas J. Smith, his Mawmaw, Carolyn Entrekin, and two grandfathers that left too soon, Jerry G. Deglandon and Bill Edmondson. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the Funeral Services at HONAKER FUNERAL HOME, 1751 GAUSE Blvd. WEST (IN FOREST LAWN CEMETERY), Slidell, LA on Friday, May 3, 2019 at 1:00 P.M. Rev. Randy Boyett, officiating. Interment in FOREST LAWN CEMETERY. Visitation on Friday after 11:00 A.M. until funeral time. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations are made to Sarah's Laughter, a non-profit organization to support couples through infertility and child loss. He was very supportive of his sister walking through infertility. Donations can be made at www.sarahs-laughter.com. Please visit www.honakerforestlawn.com to sign guestbook. Arrangements by Honaker Funeral Home, Inc., Slidell, LA. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 1 to May 3, 2019