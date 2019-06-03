The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
More Obituaries for Kendrick Mayes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kendrick "Lucas" Mayes

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Kendrick "Lucas" Mayes Obituary
Kendrick "Lucas" Mayes, A laborer and life long resident of New Orleans, LA entered into eternal rest on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at age 27. Devoted father of Kennedi Mayes. Beloved son of Melanie Mayes Stewart (Richard Johnson) and Kendrick Howard. Stepson of Michael Stewart. Beloved brother of Kendrica and Larriane Mayes, Ashli Martin, Kent Newell and Rodteiffa Walter. Uncle of Khloe Mayes. Faithful companion of Trinell Luckett. Grandson of Melva Mayes, the late Melvin Henderson, Ernestine Delone, Fred Monly and Gladys Richardson. Nephew of the late Warren Mayes. Also survived by a host of loving aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the funeral. A Homegoing Celebration honoring the Life of Kendrick "Lucas" Mayes will be held in the Chapel of Charbonnet Labat Glapion Funeral Home, 1615 St. Philip Street, New Orleans, LA on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at 10 AM. Interment Providence Memorial Park. Visitation 9 AM IN THE CHAPEL. Charbonnet Labat Glapion, Directors (504)581-4411
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 3 to June 6, 2019
