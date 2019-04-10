The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
Kenneth Harris
Kenneth 'Wolf Dog' Harris Obituary
Kenneth "Wolf Dog" Harris was born in New Orleans, La to the union of Mr. James and Elaine Harris Sr. On Thursday April 4, 2019 God called him Home to rest. He was a devoted seamstress for the Mardi Gras Indians. He designed Indian Patches for their costumes for many years. He was a lifelong Resident of New Orleans. He graduated from Walter L. Cohen Senior High School. He also was a Supervisor over Maintenance for the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival. He leaves to cherish his memories his wife Lynn Armstrong-Harris (1) son, Kenneth Harris Jr. (Nancy) (2) Grandchildren, Ni'Corin and Sarah (3) Step-children, Nykita, Yvette and Jamar (3) Sisters, Sylvia, Avis, and Iris (2) Brothers, James Harris Jr. and Duane Eubanks. Kenneth was preceded in death by his Mother, Elaine Campbell, his Father James Harris Sr. Step-Father Joseph Campbell 4 uncles and 1 aunt. Relatives and friends of the family, also Pastors, Officers and Members of Greater St. Stephen Full Gospel Baptist Church, Macedonia Baptist Church, Staff of New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Foundation and the Wild Magnolia Indian Tribe and all Indian Tribes and Chiefs of the City of New Orleans are all invited to attend the Funeral Service at Majestic Mortuary 1833 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd. NOLA on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. Minister Nykita Armstrong Meyers officiating. Visitation at 12:00 Noon. Burial will be private. Professional services entrusted to Majestic Mortuary (504) 523-5872. Professional services entrusted to Majestic Mortuary 1833 Oretha C. Haley Blvd. (504) 523-5872
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 10 to Apr. 13, 2019
