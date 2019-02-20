The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
Charbonnet Family Services- Treme
1615 ST PHILIP ST
New Orleans, LA 70116-2936
(504) 581-4411
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Branch Bell Baptist Church
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Branch Bell Baptist Church
Kenneth A. Robinson entered into eternal rest on Sunday, February 10, 2019 at the age of 55. He graduated from G.W. Carver Sr. High School; and was a former employee of the Regional Transit Authority as a Street Car and Bus Driver. Kenneth was a member of Branch Bell Baptist Church. He leaves to cherish his memory two beautiful daughters, Kennisha and Bria Robinson, his devoted and loving mother Yvonne M. Robinson, one sister Juanita Robinson, two nieces Nikia and Qua'Via Robinson, a great-niece Jor'Dynn Robinson, a great-nephew Jace Robinson, and a host of other family and friends. Kenneth is preceded in death by his father Earl Robinson Jr. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life on Thursday, February 21, 2019, at Branch Bell Baptist Church at 10:00 A.M. Visitation begins at 9:00 A.M. Interment, Mt. Olivet, New Orleans, LA. Officiant, Elder Kevin L. Williams Sr., Pastor.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2019
