Kenneth Wesley Creel born July 27, 1949 died June 10,2019 at the age of 69. He leaves behind his mother Jeanne Michelet Creel, brother Robert Creel, daughter Tara Creel Marquez his two grandchildren Kylie Bourgeois and Kameron Marquez and a great grand daughter Kahiapo Marquez. Preceded in death by his loving grandmother Marie Louise Michelet and grandfather August Michelet his father Harold Creel and his beloved wife Beverly (honey) Johnson Campbell Creel. A celebration of life will be held for both Beverly and Ken at the founders center of Metairie Lodge located at 2122 North Causeway Blvd Metairie La. on June 29 at 3 pm in honor of them please where blue or yellow.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 18 to June 29, 2019