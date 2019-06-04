Kenneth Eugene Dailey passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at the age of 50. Beloved son of the late Russell Earl Dailey and the late Laura Jeanne Reed Dailey. Ken is survived by his brother Russell Scott (Sara), his niece, Lauren Dailey Hymel, his nephew, Patrick Dailey, and a great-nephew. Ken was born in Jefferson and raised in Metairie. He was a lifelong Saints fan and devoted owner to his dachshund, Scootie. One of his favorite things was to spend time at the family's vacation house in Wimberley, Texas. During his working years, Ken spent time in the computer data entry field as well as home remodeling construction. Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 6 at Leitz-Eagan Funeral Home in Metairie from 4:00 PM until 6:00 PM. A time for remembrance will be offered at 5:30 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to are appreciated. Online condolences may be offered at www.leitzeaganfuneralhome.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 4 to June 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary