A beloved father, son, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin, friend and much more. Kenneth Jabard Anthony Brown, 37, a lifelong resident of Gonzales, LA, entered into eternal rest on June 8, 2019 at his residence. Kenneth was a faithful member of St. Paul Baptist Church, Gonzales, LA and a graduate of East Ascension High School's class of 1999.He is survived by his two daughters, Kenyia Bolden and Kendelyn Brown; mother, Adelaide Brown; two sisters, Shamecca Brown and La'Quesha Scott; one brother, Markeith C. Brown; grandmothers, Yvonne (Aaron) Fowler and Donna Scott; grandfather, Northa Brown; devoted partner, Ariel Bolden; step-son, Travis Bolden, Jr.; Godparents, Donnell Saul and LaCheta (Brian) Saul-Alexander; Godchild, Ava Jackson Kelson; nieces, MalayiaBrown and Chantavia Kimble; a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. The Pastors, officers and members of St. Paul B.C. of Gonzales, Hopeful Triumph B.C. of Hillaryville, United Christian Fellowship of Geismar, surrounding ministries, as well as relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the Celebration of Life on Saturday, June 22, 2019 for 2:00 P.M. at St. Paul B.C. 10438 Boudreaux Rd., Gonzales, LA. Rev. Lauthaught Delaney, Pastor/ Officiating. Visitation from 1:00 P.M. until 1:50 P.M. Entombment will follow at: St. Paul Church Cemetery in Gonzales, LA. Service of Compassionate Care Rendered by: Hambrick's Family Mortuary Inc. 808 W. Worthey Rd., Gonzales, LA. www.hambrickmortuary.com. "LOVE IS FOREVER!"
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 21 to June 22, 2019