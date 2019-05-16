|
|
Kenneth James Brown, Sr., age 78, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at Ochsner Hospital in Kenner, Louisiana. He was born on March 13, 1941 in New Orleans, Louisiana to William and Theda Brown. He was a member of Divine Mercy Parish Church. He is survived by four children, Rhonda (Tony) Bell, Rhoda Brown, Kenneth J. Brown, Jr. and Ashley (Ryan) Funck and Eight grandchildren, Kevin Brown, Lematine Brown, Preston Martin, Norman Brown, Rashard Allen, Ryan (Aaliayah) Allen, Rayna Allen and Elijah Funck. He is preceded in death by both parents, William Brown and Theda Brown; brother, Errol Brown; and sister, Christine Brown. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Memorial Service at Divine Mercy Catholic Church, 4337 Sal Lentini Parkway, Kenner, Louisiana, on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. Please share memories and condolences at www.muhleisen.com
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 16 to May 18, 2019