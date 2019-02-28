The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
Kenneth James Rice, Sr. passed away on February 27, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Linda Simoneaux Rice. Father of Misty Rice and Kenneth Rice, Jr. (Rebecca). Grandfather of Seth, Elliot, Evangeline, Chelsea, and Owen Rice. Son of the late John Rice, Sr. and Catherine Flanagan Rice. Brother of the late John Rice, Jr. and Frank Rice. Uncle of Cindy Johns (Steele), Anna Sterling (Bob), Cathy Rubin (Skip), and the late John Rice, III. Age 71 years and a lifelong resident of Algiers, LA. Veteran of the United States Army and worked with Crescent Towing for many years. Relatives and Friends of the Family are invited to attend the Prayer Service in the Parlor of MOTHE FUNERAL HOME, 2100 Westbank Expy, Harvey, LA on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 1:30 PM. Visitation will be held from 10 AM until 1:30 PM. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers please consider memorial donations or blood donations to the Blood Center, 2701 Manhattan Blvd., Harvey, LA 70058 or call 504-263-1190.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 28 to Mar. 2, 2019
