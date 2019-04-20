The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
Kenneth Jones Obituary
Kenneth Jones passed away peacefully on Monday April 15 2019 at the age of 63. He was the son of the late Walter and Irene Jones. Beloved brother of Muhammed Abdullah Ali, Islam Amin, Karen Jones and Kevin Jones, Sr. (Lynarr) Also survived by a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends of the family also priest and parishioners of St. Gabriel the Archangel Roman Catholic Church are invited to attend a Funeral Mass of Christian Burial at St Gabriel the Archangel Roman Catholic Church 4700 Pineda Street on Wednesday April 24, 2019 at 10:00 am. Visitation will begin at 8:00 am. Interment: St. Louis #3 Cemetery. Arrangements by D. W. Rhodes Funeral Home 7411 Chef Menteur Hwy. Please visit www.rhodesfuneral.com to sign the online guestbook.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 20 to Apr. 24, 2019
