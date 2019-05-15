Kenneth Raymond Borchers Jr. passed away on May 13, 2019 at the age of 69 in Lacombe, Louisiana. He was a native of New Orleans and a resident of Lacombe. Kenneth is the husband of the late Carole Borchers and father of Colleen Lombard (Troy), Christopher Borchers, and Kyle Borchers. He is the grandfather of Shellie Lombard and brother of Cynthia Martinez and Michael Borchers. He was preceded in death by his parents Kenneth Borchers Sr. and Rosaria Borchers. Kenneth retired from Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Corporation and was formally a New Orleans Police Department Officer. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a funeral service on Friday, May 17 at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Audubon Funeral Home located at 61101 Hwy 11 in Slidell. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to 11 a. m. at the same location. Interment will take place at Greenwood Cemetery in New Orleans following the funeral service. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.AudubonFuneralHome.com
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 15 to May 17, 2019