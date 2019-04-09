The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Boyd Family Funeral Home
5001 Chef Menteur Hwy.
New Orleans, LA 70126
504-282-0600
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Colas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth Rena’ Colas Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Kenneth Rena’ Colas Jr. Obituary
Kenneth Rena' Colas, Jr. was born February 3, 1977. He departed this earth on March 23, 2019 in West Palm Beach Florida. Beloved son of Ursula Williams Colas Davis of Norcross, GA and Kenneth Rena' Colas, Sr. of Lucy, LA. Beloved father of Victor Colas and Kylie Vega, sister of Kimberly Colas of Norcross, GA. and grandson of Yvonne Markey Williams of Luling, LA. Family and friends are invited to attend his Funeral Service on Friday, April 12, 2019 for 10:00 a.m. at The Boyd Family Funeral Home, 5001 Chef Menteur Hwy., New Orleans, LA. Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. Elder Clyde J. Staes, officiating. Interment will follow at St. Mary Cemetery, Boutte, LA. Guestbook Online: www.anewtraditionbegins.com (504) 282-0600. Linear Brooks Boyd and Donavin D. Boyd Owners/Funeral Directors.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 9 to Apr. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of The Boyd Family Funeral Home
Download Now