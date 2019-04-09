|
Kenneth Rena' Colas, Jr. was born February 3, 1977. He departed this earth on March 23, 2019 in West Palm Beach Florida. Beloved son of Ursula Williams Colas Davis of Norcross, GA and Kenneth Rena' Colas, Sr. of Lucy, LA. Beloved father of Victor Colas and Kylie Vega, sister of Kimberly Colas of Norcross, GA. and grandson of Yvonne Markey Williams of Luling, LA. Family and friends are invited to attend his Funeral Service on Friday, April 12, 2019 for 10:00 a.m. at The Boyd Family Funeral Home, 5001 Chef Menteur Hwy., New Orleans, LA. Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. Elder Clyde J. Staes, officiating. Interment will follow at St. Mary Cemetery, Boutte, LA. Guestbook Online: www.anewtraditionbegins.com (504) 282-0600. Linear Brooks Boyd and Donavin D. Boyd Owners/Funeral Directors.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 9 to Apr. 12, 2019