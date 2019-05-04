Kenneth S. Hicks passed away on May 3, 2019. He was 59 years old, a native of Alabama and a resident of Louisiana for over three decades. He worked most of his life as a nurse on the Westbank of New Orleans. He is survived by his wife, Darlene, two daughters, Kristi Vickers (Josh) and Jana Mills (Matt), six grandchildren, Aven, Harley, Bay, Magnolia, Arrow and Banner and a host of cousins. Services will be held privately at a later date. Family and friends may view and sign the online guest book at www.mothefunerals.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 4 to May 6, 2019