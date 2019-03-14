Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kent Joseph Broussard. View Sign

Kent Joseph Broussard passed away of natural causes on Saturday 9 March 2019 in Baton Rouge, LA, at the youthful age of 57. Kent was born in Lafayette, LA, on 10 Nov 1961 but called many places home: Daytona, FL; Southern California; New York City; and New Orleans, LA, to which he returned in time for the New Orleans Saints' magical 2009 season. Who Dat?! Kent blazed his own, unique trail through life but briefly buckled to convention to attend University of Southwestern Louisiana (ULL), where he was allowed to continue living in the fraternity house even after he left college…because the parties would've suffered without him. Always the adventurous risk-taker, he was also a certified stuntman, pilot, and scuba diver. He received an honorary Executive MBA or something like that from USC or UCLA (sorry, our memory is foggy on the exact details, but we know he was proud of that accomplishment). He was a visionary, a life-long entrepreneur and Saints fan, a stockbroker, an award-winning etched glass creator, a generous bartender, co-founder of the NOLA Mac 'n Cheese Festival and, most recently, co-owner of the No Problem Raceway in Belle Rose, LA. Kent was a rare combination of someone who loved and lived life fully but had a firm grasp on what was most important-a cool costume, a fine steak (hold the vegetables), a well-made cocktail, a well-told joke, a good suntan, the sound of the ocean, and the simplicity of life with the people and pets he loved. If anyone is wanting to send flowers, he didn't like things that wilt and would've preferred that you send a donation to or an animal foundation. He leaves behind his extraordinary parents, Joseph Otto Broussard, III, and Sidney Prejean Broussard; his lovie and life partner, Julie Egren; his sister, Kelly Broussard Jason; his brother, John Russ Broussard; his nephews, Nicolas Joseph Broussard and Jake Taitelbaum; his nieces, Miranda Victoria Holsapple and Emma Taitelbaum; his fur babies, Ava, Lola, and Nubs; many beloved relatives; and a whole world of close friends we wish we had room to mention. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday 16 March at Our Lady of Guadalupe Chapel, 411 N. Rampart St, followed by a second-line parade to a reception at The Bourbon Orleans Hotel, 717 Orleans St., so wear your comfy shoes or bring flip-flops (Kent's favorite footwear). A 15-passenger horse carriage will be provided for those who can't walk half a mile. For those who'd like, we will proceed to celebrate Kent's life at a French Quarter bar or two. The Neptune Society of New Orleans. 