Kerner Alan Weathersby passed away Friday, April 19, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Kerner was born January 2, 1953 in New Orleans and was a resident of River Ridge. He was preceded in death by his parents, Fay and Walter Weathersby and his sister, Sandra Lund. He is survived by his siblings, Walter "Shad" Weathersby (Angie), Sr. Pam Weathersby MSC, Leslie Laskay (Norman), Kimberly Normand (Louie), loving niece, Socea May and dear family friend, Sr. Austin Babin MSC. Kerner is also survived by his former wife, Elizabeth Lowe, stepson, John Byron Lowe (Lauren), grandchildren, Elizabeth and Charlotte Lowe and by numerous nieces and nephews. Beneath Kerner's gruff exterior hid his big heart and belied his true self. He was a man of substance and accomplishment with a deep commitment to his loved ones. He was a licensed contractor and a master craftsman in woodworking. He excelled in cooking, home made pizza and was considered a "grill master" by family and friends. Kerner loved to play his Martin D 35 guitar, entertain on his back deck, celebrate Christmas with family and was always available to help a friend or neighbor in need. He loved his faithful dogs, Charlie and Molly, who remained at his side throughout his illness. Kerner was quick to flash his mile-wide smile and his rugged voice will ever echo in our hearts and ears. Private memorial and burial at St. Roch's Cemetery.