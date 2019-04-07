|
Kernis J. Dugas, Sr. passed away on Saturday, April 6, 2019. He was 82, born in St. Martinville, LA and was a resident of LaPlace, LA. Beloved husband of Lorraine Landeche Dugas. Father of Terri Thibodeaux, Kernis J. Dugas, Jr., Perry A. Dugas, Laurie Dennard, Karen Peckhaus, Lisa Woods. Son of the late Arlien Dauphinet Dugas and Madison Dugas. Brother of Delta Laperouse, Eda Barras and the late Adam Dugas, Willis Dugas, RL Dugas, Rita Theriot and Eve Mouton. Also survived by 16 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Funeral Mass at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, 529 W 5th Street, LaPlace, LA on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. Visitation at the church from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. Interment in St. John Memorial Gardens. To view or sign the online guest book, please visit www.milletguidry.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 7 to Apr. 9, 2019