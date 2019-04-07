The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Millet-Guidry Funeral Home
2806 West Airline Highway
LaPlace, LA 70068
(985) 536-7700
Resources
More Obituaries for Kernis Dugas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kernis J. Dugas Sr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Kernis J. Dugas Sr. Obituary
Kernis J. Dugas, Sr. passed away on Saturday, April 6, 2019. He was 82, born in St. Martinville, LA and was a resident of LaPlace, LA. Beloved husband of Lorraine Landeche Dugas. Father of Terri Thibodeaux, Kernis J. Dugas, Jr., Perry A. Dugas, Laurie Dennard, Karen Peckhaus, Lisa Woods. Son of the late Arlien Dauphinet Dugas and Madison Dugas. Brother of Delta Laperouse, Eda Barras and the late Adam Dugas, Willis Dugas, RL Dugas, Rita Theriot and Eve Mouton. Also survived by 16 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Funeral Mass at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, 529 W 5th Street, LaPlace, LA on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. Visitation at the church from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. Interment in St. John Memorial Gardens. To view or sign the online guest book, please visit www.milletguidry.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 7 to Apr. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Millet-Guidry Funeral Home
Download Now