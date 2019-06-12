Kerry Julius Bonds Sr. departed this life on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Ochsner Hospital main campus. He was 61 years old and a native and lifelong resident of New Orleans, LA. He was a dedicated member of the Mt. Sinai Baptist Church in Algiers, LA where he enjoyed playing the bongos as well as singing in the mass and male choirs. Son of the late Julius Bonds and Lydia Martin Morgan Bonds. Loving husband of Carlene Jackson Bonds. Devoted father of Kerry Julius Bonds Jr., Amanda Bonds and Tianna Manuel. Stepfather of Andre Tate, Romalice Tate, Stephanie and Tiffany Cager. Step-grandfather of Malik and Micah Nevaeh and Harmony Tate. Brother of Louis Morgan Jr. (Patty), Gail Morgan Downey Beloney (Carl), Larry Morgan Copper (Ladonna), Jerry Morgan Sr. (Yvonne), Elveria Morgan, Patricia Londro (Jerry), Willie Dixon (Linda) and the late Lonnie Morgan Sr. (Sadie). Son-in-law of the late Rev. Joseph Jackson Jr. and Ella Mae Smith-Jackson. Brother-in-law of Vanessa Jackson Landry (Avis), Janet Jackson Harris (Frank), Billie Jackson Green (Charles), Anthony J. Jackson (Angela Matthews) and the late Harriet J. Landry (Nathaniel). Devoted friend of Lajuan Edinburg. He is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends of the family, Pastor, officer and members of Mt. Sani Baptist Church, Christ the Savior Baptist Church and Mt. Herman Baptist Church of Avondale are invited to attend a Celebration of Life service on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Mt. Sani Baptist Church 1249 Le Boeuf St. Algiers, LA at 10 a.m. The Family will receive guest starting at 9 a.m. Pastor Dudley Watson officiating. Funeral planning entrusted to Robinson Family Funeral Home 9611 Hwy 23 Belle Chasse, LA 70037. (504) 208-2119. Please visit www.robinsonfamilyfuneralhome.com to sign online guestbook. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 12 to June 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary