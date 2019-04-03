Kerry Lee Larvinette Sr. departed this life on Sunday, March 17, 2019 at University Medical Center at the age of 39. He was a native and resident of New Orleans, LA. Kerry was a graduate of L. B. Landry High School and employed with the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center. Loving father of Kerry Lee Larvinette Jr., Kerrionta Larvinette, Kyrie Larvinette, and Messiah Bessie. Beloved son of Darlene Larvinette and Tommie Lee Louis. Grandson of Annie Bell Fulford. Brother of Zuri Sandifer and Aviance (Arthur) Larvinette; also survived by a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends of the family, also pastors, officers, and members of Fischer Community Church and all neighboring churches; employees of Ernest N. Morial Convention Center and Walmart are invited to attend the Funeral Service at Fischer Community Church, 1737 L. B. Landry Blvd., New Orleans, LA on Friday, April 5, 2019 at 10:00a.m. Bishop James Nelson Brown, officiating. Visitation will begin at 8:00a.m. until service time at the above-named church. Interment: Restlawn Park Cemetery-Avondale, LA. Arrangements by Davis Mortuary Service, 230 Monroe St., Gretna, LA. To view and sign the guestbook, please go to www.davismortuaryservice.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary