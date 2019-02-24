The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
Garden of Memories Funeral Home
4900 Airline Drive
Metairie, LA 70001
(504) 833-3786
Kevin Eugene Herrle

Kevin Eugene Herrle passed away on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at the age of 50. Beloved son of Margaret Durand Herrle and the late Anthony Ellis Herrle, Sr. Loving father of Benjamin Herrle (Erin). Brother of Anthony Herrle, Jr. (Jeff) and Peggy McCabe. Uncle of Megan Herrle and Chloe Herrle. A Graveside Service will be held at Cypress Grove Cemetery, 124 City Park Ave. in New Orleans, LA on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at 1:00 PM. Online condolences may be offered at www.gardenofmemoriesmetairie.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 24 to Feb. 27, 2019
