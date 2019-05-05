Kevin Joseph Clark Jr. most beloved son, father, brother, uncle, grandson, and friend-went to eternal rest on Sunday, April 28, 2019 at his home in Mandeville, LA at the age of 28. Those who knew Kevin, even just a little, would tell you he wasn't like anyone else. Kevin had a truly unique spirit and he was very easy to love. Kevin lived a life filled with accomplishments that tested his courage at every turn. Kevin was a passionate fugitive recovery agent, where he held the record for the most captures in one week. He enjoyed living life on the edge seeking thrill from activities such as military simulation weapons training, MMA wrestling and high-speed motorsports. A jokester with a creative sense of humor, Kevin's quirkiness would have everyone at family gatherings laughing. Everyone adored his way of telling jokes and stories, which were known to be quite long, but always worth hearing him say several times "I'm almost to the good part". Kevin was such a loving father and uncle. He would entertain all the children at family functions; carrying several children while chasing the others to make sure everyone was included in the family fun. As a young child, he loved being outdoors. Kevin was always the first one running to the family vehicle for camping trips, his parents would have to drag him away from roasting marshmallows on the fire. Kevin often went on hunting trips with his father, uncle and grandfather. One hunting trip they brought Kevin home with a front tooth missing, from him shooting a deer. A story he liked to tell on how he lost his first tooth. Kevin is survived by his daughters, Torin Clark, Desirea Williams (stepdaughter); his parents Kevin J. Clark, Sr. (Cristie Denaburg), Shawn Melerine and Lorri Bullock (Byron Bullock); his siblings Mina Janssens, Danielle Clark Fabre, Brook Clark, Paris Melerine and Britan Angelo; his grandparents Edward C. Clark, III, Jacquelyn S. Clark and Robert Huber; his aunts and uncles Troy and Laura Hiers, Edward Clark IV (deceased), Junior and Robbyn Sumner; his cousins Hailey, Jaret and Kailey Hiers, Ryan and Reed Osbourn; his nieces and nephews, Mia Morales, Bentley Watson, Jagger Clark, Zain, Lyla and Sophie Fabre. All are invited to celebrate the life of Kevin Joseph Clark Jr. at St. Bernard Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home 701 W Virtue St. Chalmette, LA 70043 on May 10th. Visitation will be from 10am-1:00pm and Funeral to follow at 1:00pm. In lieu of flowers, the family has designated a college fund for Torin Clark and Desirea Williams. Please consider making a donation to Kevin's daughters www.gofundme.com/donations-for-torin-desirea. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 5 to May 10, 2019