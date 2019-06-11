Kevin Michael Huff Sr., age 57, retired Port Engineer, died on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at 12:45pm. Father of Megan Ashley Huff and Kevin Michael Huff Jr. Brother of Charlotte Huff Kelly and Clifton Edward Huff Jr. Grandfather of Kase and Kolt Huff. Son of the late Audrey Melancon Huff and the late Clifton Edward Huff Sr. Brother of the late Tommy Joseph Huff Sr. Also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. He was a native of Algiers. A memorial will be held at a later date.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 11 to June 14, 2019