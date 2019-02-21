Kevin Patrick Hopkins, 32, passed into his next life on February 16, 2019. Kevin was a lifelong resident of the Greater New Orleans area with the exception of the Katrina evacuation in 2006-2009 to Birmingham, AL. Kevin is preceded in death by his paternal grandfather Oliver Mason Hopkins of Tucson, AZ, and his maternal grandfather Alvin Simonson of New Orleans. He is survived by his father, Charles Wallace Hopkins; mother, Anne Simonson Hopkins; brother, Brian Tyler Hopkins; sister, Elizabeth "Lees" Hopkins; paternal grandmother, Mary Louise Pomponio Hopkins; maternal grandmother Rose Catherine McKenna Simonson; 13 aunts and uncles and 25 cousins. Kevin attended Chateau Estates Elementary, Atonement Lutheran, Holy Rosary, and Bonnabel High School. He received a Certificate of Completion from Hoover High School in Birmingham, AL. He attended many special activity programs including Magnolia Community Services, Special Connections, Special Rollers, and in Birmingham, The Exceptional Foundation and The Hoover Recreational & Life Skills Program. Kevin had a fun-loving spirit and was quick to dance, laugh, and sing. His favorite past times were drawing, coloring, word search books, bowling, watching movies and petting his cats. He loved playing chess with his mom and with his dad he loved dining out and taking long walks. Many had the honor of befriending Kevin, and he was particularly close with his siblings. He enjoyed spending celebrations with his extended family, and usually acted as though he was the main attraction (we may have suggested that to him!) Kevin was fearless and agreeable during the countless medical procedures that were implemented in order to treat his childhood brain cancer and subsequent epilepsy. Our dear Kevin was a remarkably brave patient. Kevin (aka Dragon) enjoyed Camp Challenge since 1992. This annual week-long summer camp for children with cancer (and their siblings) lovingly adapted to Dragon's changing needs. He always felt like he was just one of the campers (with special privileges). He loved every activity he participated in, but he mostly loved the nurses when he needed a rest & recharge. Camp Challenge was his favorite holiday by far. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral. Kevin's life will be celebrated at Vineyard Church, 4340 Sal Lentini Pkwy., Kenner, LA on Saturday, February 23, 2019. Visitation at the church from 10:00 until time of service at 11:00 a.m. Following the Service his Celebration of Life will continue at church until 1:00 p.m. In lieu of usual remembrances, please consider a donation to either Camp Challenge, P.O.Box 10591, New Orleans, LA 70181, or Magnolia Community Services, 100 Central Avenue, Jefferson, LA 70121. The family invites you to share your thoughts, fond memories, and condolences online at www.muhleisen.com Arrangements by L. A. Muhleisen & Son Funeral Home. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary