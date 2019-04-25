|
Kevin Patrick Jones was born September 28, 1958 in New Orleans, La to the Late John L. Jones, Sr. and Virginia Thomas Jones. On April 20, 2019 he was called into eternal rest. Kevin leaves behind a daughter Tina Lee of Plaquemine, La, brothers John L. Jones, Jr., Isiah Jones, Clarence Edward Butler, Wellington Young and Curtis Buddy Jones, sisters Gwendolyn and Lori Jones. Nephews - Darryl (Akeba) Jones, Jr., Keith Essex, Isiah Spencer, Kwain (Jasmine) Aguillard, Breggan Aguillard, Nieces - Eilon Grayson, Stephanie (LaBrone) Chapman, Godson LaBrone Chapman, Jr. 10 great, and great-great nieces and nephews, a host of cousins and friends. He was proceeded in death by his eldest brother Darryl Jones, Sr., great nephew Latrell Chapman, Aunts- Barbara, Clemency, Mary and Carrie, Uncles - Melvin, Osborne and Nathan Jr., his Grandparents Rev. Nathan Thomas, Sr. and Louise Davis Thomas. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Homegoing Service at Littlejohn Funeral Home located at 2163 Aubry St. On Saturday, April 27, 2019 beginning 10 a.m. Parlor visitation 9:00 a.m. until service time. Rev. Julius Lee officiating. Professional Service Entrusted to: LITTLEJOHN FUNERAL HOME, 2163 Aubry Street, Cal K. Johnson, Funeral Director/Manager, Info: (504) 940-0045.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 25 to Apr. 27, 2019