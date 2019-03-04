The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
Kim Dugas Ryan

Kim Dugas Ryan, 61, of Slidell, Louisiana, passed away on Sunday, March 3, 2019, in Slidell. Kim was a native of St. Martin Parish, a former resident of New Orleans, and a resident of Slidell since 1982. Kim earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Marketing from the University of Southwestern Louisiana. She worked for numerous Aerospace Companies in the financial sector, before transitioning into education where she worked as a Librarian and substitute teacher. She was preceded in death by her parents Lee and Peggy Buford Dugas. Kim is survived by her husband of 37 years, Mark Ryan; two children, Dr. Nathan Ryan, Kelly Ryan; one grandson, Gryffin Sandage; two brothers, Joel J. Dugas (Fran), Lee L. Dugas II. Also survived by nieces, nephews, and other relatives. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Luke the Evangelist Catholic Church, 910 Crossgates Blvd, Slidell LA, 70461, on Thursday, March 7, 2019. Visitation will begin at 10:00am followed by the funeral mass at 11:00am. Arrangements by Honaker Funeral Home, Inc., Slidell, LA.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 4 to Mar. 7, 2019
