Kim Elizabeth Downing Chatelain passed away on Tuesday, January 29, 2019 at the age of 62. She was the daughter of the late Elizabeth Gregoire Downing and John Joseph Downing. Sister of the late John Stephen Downing. She is survived by her son, John J. Spillmon and her husband of 20 years, Robert P. Chatelain. She is also survived by her sister, Claudia Willis (Donald); her brother, Godfrey Downing; her nieces, Heather A. Downing, (Eddie Short), Kathleen E. Downing (Brian Rowan) and Shannon Rogers (Jeff); her nephews, Donald Willis (Becky), Keith Willis (Donna) and Christopher C. Leslie; her great-nieces, Macy Short, Erica Wheat (Cory) and Summer Willis and her great-nephews, Eddie Short, Devin Rowan, Dustin Rowan, Timothy Willis, Hunter Willis, Jeremy Rogers and Austin Rogers in addition to her great-great nephews, Luke Wheat and Owen Wheat. Kim was born in New Orleans and graduated from Redemptorist High School in 1976. She recently retired as a Cafeteria Manager from the Jefferson Parish School System. She will be remembered for her passion for Mardi Gras and the St. Patrick's Day parade in Metairie. She will genuinely be missed and forever loved by her family. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life gathering on St. Patrick's Day, Sunday, March 17, 2019 from 2 – 5 pm at 1129 Athania Pkwy in Metairie, La. The online guestbook is available is at www.gardenofmemoriesmetairie.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 9 to Mar. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary