Kim Gallegos Vandrell was granted her "Angel Wings" on March 7, 2019. Kim was one of those Earth Angels, who had changed and transformed lives of others, while hiding her own struggles. Her face was always lit up with a smile for everyone. Kim was a hard worker and enjoyed playing video games with her friends from around the world. She loved her pets. Her Rottweiler, Princess Leia, her Chocolate Lab, Sniper and her rescued kittens. She enjoyed art, music and watching old Broadway Musicals. If Kim became your friend, you could count on a true loyal and loving friend forever. She had a talent for connection people together. She was born in Houston, TX on September 6, 1972 - the baby girl in our family. She was preceded in death by her baby brother, Victor M. Rodriguez, III and is survived by a family who loved her completely and intensely: her mother, Maria Linda Rodriguez; father, Victor M. Rodriguez; siblings, Rick Rodriguez, Jay Gallegos, Gloria Rodriguez, and Adrian Alonso (wife, Theresa Alonso). She also leaves behind loving aunts: Yolanda Lorio, Minerva Villagomez, Victoria Bauman, Martha Smith and Deanna Rodriguez; uncles: Robert Gallegos, Sal Lorio and Rudy Rodriguez; cousins: Jennifer Lorio, Cindy Gallegos and Veda Lines; sisters by affection: Amanda K. Kramer, Yulia Brown, Pricilla Mena, Dorothy Barney and Diane A. Weeden along with a host of cousins in California and Texas. Kim was last employed by Asurion, LLC where she worked as a work-at-home operator for their customer service department. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Memorial Service at Garden of Memories Funeral Home, located at 4900 Airline Dr., Metairie, LA on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 2:00 pm. Visitation will begin at 12:00 pm.